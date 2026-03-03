GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Short Interest Update

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,456 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 29th total of 86,975 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of GivBux stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 38,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -16.25. GivBux has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

