Marriott Vacations Worldwide Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) executives used the company’s fourth quarter 2025 earnings call to outline leadership changes, a strategic reset in Asia Pacific, and a sharpened focus on profitability and free cash flow as contract sales softened and the company recorded significant non-cash impairments.

Leadership updates and near-term priorities

Chief Executive Officer Matt Avril, who joined the company in November and said he has decided to remain in the role permanently, opened with a brief note on “recent events in Mexico,” stating the company had no safety or property incidents involving associates or guests. Avril said the company operates four resorts in Mexico and that the market generated about 3% of worldwide contract sales last year.

Avril also introduced Mike Flaskey as the company’s new President and Chief Operating Officer. Flaskey said his focus will be on “driving commercial performance,” including growing tour flow, increasing owner engagement, and supporting revenue and EBITDA growth through improvements to the customer journey and owner lifetime value.

Avril said the company’s immediate internal emphasis is returning focus to “improving profitability and free cash flow,” alongside actions to lower inventory investment and capital spending, evaluate organizational alignment, and reduce costs. He cautioned the first half of the year “could easily be a little bumpy,” with an expectation of seeing benefits build in the second half.

Fourth quarter and full-year performance

Avril said fourth quarter contract sales declined 4% year-over-year and volume per guest (VPG) declined 60 basis points, while adjusted EBITDA was $186 million. For the full year, he said the company generated $1.8 billion of contract sales, down 3%, and adjusted EBITDA of $751 million, citing cost-saving actions that helped offset lower sales.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Marino added operating details for the quarter, including nearly 90% system-wide occupancy. He said sales increased in Las Vegas, Hilton Head, and Myrtle Beach, but were offset by declines in Orlando and Hawaii, as well as Asia Pacific as the company began reducing sales to certain channels as part of its revised strategy. Marino said international sales declined 10%, tours decreased 3%, and total owner sales fell 2%, though owner VPG increased “for the first time since 2024.”

Marino said first-time buyer sales decreased 9% due primarily to lower performance in key regions. He also noted the company ended 2025 with a pipeline of 270,000 packages, with about one-third already activated to tour this year, and said the company added 100,000 new first-time buyers over the past five years, which management views as future upgrade potential.

On credit trends, Marino said delinquencies declined again compared with last year and are “close to 2022 levels.” Financing propensity increased to 56% in the quarter, and the sales reserve was 12.7% of contract sales, consistent with prior guidance.

Margins, segment profit, and impairment charges

Marino said product cost as a percentage of development revenue decreased 90 basis points, while marketing and sales costs increased 200 basis points year-over-year. Development profit declined 8% to $94 million. Rental profit for the total company fell 26% to $25 million due to higher inventory costs, while management and exchange profit increased 9% to $92 million and financing profit rose 10% to $53 million. Marino characterized management/exchange and financing as “consistent and resilient” high-margin revenue streams.

The company also recorded $546 million of non-cash impairments in the quarter. Marino said the impairments covered three areas:

$202 million tied to inventory and other assets, including write-downs of future phases of projects not expected to be completed, legacy “well” inventory, and the revised Asia strategy

tied to inventory and other assets, including write-downs of future phases of projects not expected to be completed, legacy “well” inventory, and the revised Asia strategy $160 million related to assets targeted for monetization, adjusted to estimated realizable value

related to assets targeted for monetization, adjusted to estimated realizable value $184 million primarily related to goodwill and intangibles from the company’s acquisition of ILG

Strategy changes: sales talent, rentals, Asia Pacific, and capital spending

Avril revisited two issues discussed on the prior earnings call. On sales talent, he said the company moved quickly to recruit high-performing sales executives who had left and to adjust “root cause compensation structure dynamics.” In response to a question, Avril said the company has roughly 1,000 sales executives across the system (principally North America and Mexico) and that the departure of 35 to 50 top performers can meaningfully affect performance. He said the company has recruited back “in the 35 range” and that those sales executives are ramping up.

On commercial rentals, Avril said the company has implemented new reservation procedures intended to reduce commercial rental activity and improve inventory access for owners. He added that the topic drew more attention than its actual business impact.

Avril also described a reset in Asia Pacific. He said the company decided to deliberately reduce tours in the region in 2026 and adjust staffing accordingly. Marino later quantified the change, saying tours are expected to decline in the mid-single digits for 2026, driven primarily by an intentional 30% reduction in Asia-Pacific.

On capital allocation, Avril said cumulative inventory expenditures have exceeded amounts needed to support future sales, weighing on free cash flow conversion. He said the company eliminated one Asia project scheduled for 2026 and deferred spending on another for two years. He also said the company decided not to develop the previously announced Hyatt-branded vacation ownership resort in Orlando “at this time,” citing current inventory levels. Avril said these moves, along with overhead reductions, are expected to reduce capital spending by $70 million to $80 million this year.

Balance sheet, guidance, and cash flow outlook

Marino said Marriott Vacations ended the quarter with $3.2 billion in net corporate debt and leverage of 4.2x. He said the company repaid $575 million of convertible notes in January using cash and revolver borrowings, and that the next corporate debt maturity is not until December 2027. He also said the company returned about $171 million to shareholders last year through dividends and share repurchases, including $25 million of repurchases in November and December.

For 2026, Marino guided to contract sales up 1% at the midpoint and adjusted EBITDA of $755 million to $780 million. He said the company expects contract sales to be down a few percentage points in the first quarter and expects adjusted EBITDA to be down in the first quarter due in part to rental profit pressure from higher carrying costs on unsold inventory. For the full year, he said the company expects sales reserve to be consistent with last year, product cost to increase, and marketing and sales costs to decline, which management expects will increase development profit year-over-year.

Marino also noted a reporting change beginning in the first quarter: interest expense on the warehouse credit facility will be included in consumer financing interest expense. He said warehouse interest expense was $13 million last year and is expected to be similar in 2026. While the change reduces EBITDA and financing profit year-over-year, he said it has “no impact on net income or cash flow.”

On cash generation, Marino guided to adjusted free cash flow of $375 million to $425 million and conversion of 50% to 55%, including roughly $100 million of inflows related to the sale of a Cancun hotel and monetization of dollar-denominated Asian notes receivable. Inventory spending is expected to be $160 million to $170 million, including $55 million of prior commitments. He said the company eliminated a $14 million Bali inventory commitment and deferred a $33 million payment for the next phase of Khao Lak projects until 2028, which management expects will increase free cash flow by $70 million to $80 million versus prior expectations.

Marino said adjusted free cash flow guidance excludes approximately $75 million of one-time after-tax costs, principally technology spending and severance tied to a modernization initiative. Management also discussed technology priorities, including improving the company’s mobile app to better meet customer expectations and support owner engagement and booking opportunities.

Finally, executives highlighted asset monetization plans. Marino said the company sold The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun for $50 million in January, and agreed to acquire 64 purpose-built timeshare units co-located with the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa when construction completes in late 2028 for $46 million. He said the company’s updated disposition list targets $200 million to $250 million of cash proceeds over the next two years, incremental to the $50 million already generated from the Cancun sale.

