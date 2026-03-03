Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,065 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 91.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 78.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 458,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 3,477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 365,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 355,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFS opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

