Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – March 3rd

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Casey’s General Stores, and CAVA Group are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers, or other firms that sell and distribute everyday food and household essentials. To stock‑market investors they are typically seen as defensive, lower‑growth but cash‑generating holdings that offer relatively stable demand across economic cycles and are shaped by factors like food inflation, pricing strategy, and supply‑chain costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

