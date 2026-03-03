Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR Holdings Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 494.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Down 0.9%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock opened at $356.50 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $249.21 and a 12 month high of $381.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $636.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

