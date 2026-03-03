Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,890 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 29th total of 87,006 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Shares of Hill & Smith stock remained flat at $20.41 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05.
In its Infrastructure Products division, Hill & Smith provides highway safety barriers, bridge expansion joints, traffic management systems, acoustic barriers, modular buildings and sign supports.
