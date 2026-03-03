Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,890 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 29th total of 87,006 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Shares of Hill & Smith stock remained flat at $20.41 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Hill & Smith is a United Kingdom–based infrastructure products company that specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of engineered solutions for the transport, utilities, rail and energy markets. The business comprises two core operations—Infrastructure Products and Galvanizing—and delivers end-to-end services to public- and private-sector clients worldwide.

In its Infrastructure Products division, Hill & Smith provides highway safety barriers, bridge expansion joints, traffic management systems, acoustic barriers, modular buildings and sign supports.

