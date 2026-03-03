TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

