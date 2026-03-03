Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$111.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$112.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.33.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,032. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$62.57 and a 1-year high of C$106.39. The stock has a market cap of C$124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

