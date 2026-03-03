Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$38.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$20.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

K92 Mining Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of TSE KNT traded down C$3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,105. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$33.45. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.25.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 46.52%.The firm had revenue of C$234.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.7321867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

