Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 72,224 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 29th total of 98,453 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 12,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA is a leading satellite operator that provides capacity and broadcast services to video broadcasters, telecom operators, data and Internet service providers, governments and institutions worldwide. The company designs, builds and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver video, data, broadband and connectivity solutions for a wide range of end markets. Its services support direct-to-home television distribution, multimedia content delivery, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications and enterprise networks.

With coverage spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Eutelsat’s satellite constellation enables customers to reach audiences and end users across diverse regions.

