Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $0.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $0.85 to $0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Agilon Health from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilon Health from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilon Health from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilon Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

AGL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.06. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilon Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

