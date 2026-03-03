Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,524,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,176,881 shares.The stock last traded at $33.1820 and had previously closed at $36.61.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 7.8%

The firm has a market cap of $702.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 168.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.