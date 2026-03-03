Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,527,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 5,104,995 shares.The stock last traded at $58.1350 and had previously closed at $57.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.15 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 95.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

