BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.4810, with a volume of 659174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Neutral Sentiment: What to watch next — monitor 8‑K/SEC disclosures from BellRing, company commentary, whether a lead plaintiff is appointed, any government/regulatory inquiries, and how management addresses the allegations; early‑stage filings do not yet quantify damages or outcome.

What to watch next — monitor 8‑K/SEC disclosures from BellRing, company commentary, whether a lead plaintiff is appointed, any government/regulatory inquiries, and how management addresses the allegations; early‑stage filings do not yet quantify damages or outcome. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman issued updated notice alleging misstatements about 2025 sales growth and warning of a potential ~$2.9B value wipeout; they are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates.

Hagens Berman issued updated notice alleging misstatements about 2025 sales growth and warning of a potential ~$2.9B value wipeout; they are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates. Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action filing covering purchases from Nov 19, 2024 to Aug 4, 2025 and set a March 23, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — a formal filing can increase legal expense risk and uncertainty for investors.

Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action filing covering purchases from Nov 19, 2024 to Aug 4, 2025 and set a March 23, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — a formal filing can increase legal expense risk and uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky and other firms (Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, Schall, DJS, etc.) have issued notices or filed complaints invoking Section 10(b)/Rule 10b‑5 and encouraging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status — widespread firm involvement amplifies headline risk and potential settlement pressure.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 820.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 42,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 144.4% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 138,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,136 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 2,681.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

