Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,201. The company has a market capitalization of $911.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $130,762.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,904.68. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

