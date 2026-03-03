Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Price

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 1,071,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $31.43.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

