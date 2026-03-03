Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,137 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 29th total of 14,861 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGX. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 424,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $1,364,000.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHGX traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Dividend Announcement

About Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

