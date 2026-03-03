Goodfellow Inc. (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Goodfellow Trading Up 2.8%

GDL stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The firm has a market cap of C$107.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.81. Goodfellow has a 1-year low of C$10.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.31.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.95 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc is engaged in remanufacturers and distributors of lumber products and hardwood flooring products. It is engaged in the domestic and export sales of wholesale distribution of wood products, and remanufacturing, distribution and brokerage of lumber. Goodfellow offers products, including decking, flooring, lumber, insulation and soundproofing, panels, siding, and specialty and commodity panels. Goodfellow represents three main sectors – retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing. The company manages its operations under one operating segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.