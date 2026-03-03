Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $295.00. The stock had previously closed at $199.01, but opened at $208.89. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dave shares last traded at $192.4720, with a volume of 480,648 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAVE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.13.

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 33,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $6,632,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,607.40. This trade represents a 94.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,771 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,391. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations—Dave reported $3.69 EPS vs. consensus ~$3.19 and revenue of $163.7M, up 62% year/year, with strong margins and profitability metrics that support valuation. Zacks: Dave Surpasses Q4 Estimates

Q4 results beat expectations—Dave reported $3.69 EPS vs. consensus ~$3.19 and revenue of $163.7M, up 62% year/year, with strong margins and profitability metrics that support valuation. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 guidance sharply—EPS guidance of $14.00–15.00 vs. consensus $12.27 and revenue guide of $690–710M vs. consensus $642.8M, signaling material top‑line and profit acceleration. (Company release)

Management raised FY2026 guidance sharply—EPS guidance of $14.00–15.00 vs. consensus $12.27 and revenue guide of $690–710M vs. consensus $642.8M, signaling material top‑line and profit acceleration. (Company release) Positive Sentiment: Corporate release/slide deck and formal results detail big FY growth—FY2025 revenue grew ~60% to $554.2M and net income jumped materially, reinforcing the bullish guidance outlook. PR Newswire: Dave Q4 & FY2025 Results

Corporate release/slide deck and formal results detail big FY growth—FY2025 revenue grew ~60% to $554.2M and net income jumped materially, reinforcing the bullish guidance outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness increased—Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target from $250 to $295 (outperform). Benzinga

Analyst bullishness increased—Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target from $250 to $295 (outperform). Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target from $274 to $328 and reiterated a buy rating, implying significant upside vs. current levels. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target from $274 to $328 and reiterated a buy rating, implying significant upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and kept a $290 target, adding to the cluster of upward revisions that can attract momentum buyers. Benzinga

Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and kept a $290 target, adding to the cluster of upward revisions that can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on management commentary and cadence. Useful for investors who want detail but not a new catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on management commentary and cadence. Useful for investors who want detail but not a new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears erroneous/unchanged in the public feed (zeros/NaN); no clear short squeeze signal from that item. (Data note)

Reported short‑interest data appears erroneous/unchanged in the public feed (zeros/NaN); no clear short squeeze signal from that item. (Data note) Neutral Sentiment: Several media items referencing other “Daves” (entertainment, sports commentary) are unrelated noise for investors focused on Dave Inc.’s fundamentals and should be ignored.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dave by 73.1% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 390,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Dave by 819.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 186,273 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dave by 5,603.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dave in the third quarter worth about $26,726,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave in the 4th quarter worth about $27,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.55.

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

