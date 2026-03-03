Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.86. 167,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA’s operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company’s business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company’s retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

