Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 309,303 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 386,784 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWMN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $265,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,368,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,115.06. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,400. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 510,527 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 399,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

