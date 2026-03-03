AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at DA Davidson

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $4,500.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,650.00 price target (down from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,263.96.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $133.79 on Tuesday, reaching $3,748.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,603.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,828.16. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $3,210.72 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $28.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 371,123.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after purchasing an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $939,205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 277.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,832,000 after purchasing an additional 61,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: EPS slightly beat expectations and sales grew year-over-year: AutoZone reported EPS of $27.63 vs. $27.59 consensus and net sales of roughly $4.3B, an ~8% year-over-year increase. That topline growth and the tiny EPS beat are the primary constructive data points investors are pointing to. Press Release

EPS slightly beat expectations and sales grew year-over-year: AutoZone reported EPS of $27.63 vs. $27.59 consensus and net sales of roughly $4.3B, an ~8% year-over-year increase. That topline growth and the tiny EPS beat are the primary constructive data points investors are pointing to. Positive Sentiment: Same‑store sales showed growth: AutoZone reported total company same‑store sales up 3.3% and domestic comps up 3.4%, which supports revenue momentum in a tough retail environment. GlobeNewswire

Same‑store sales showed growth: AutoZone reported total company same‑store sales up 3.3% and domestic comps up 3.4%, which supports revenue momentum in a tough retail environment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary and previews are mixed — some note the multi-year share run and question valuation while others frame the print in context of expectations; this keeps sentiment split. Yahoo: Is It Too Late

Analyst/market commentary and previews are mixed — some note the multi-year share run and question valuation while others frame the print in context of expectations; this keeps sentiment split. Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider/institutional activity: a small reported purchase by DNB Asset Management is immaterial but noted by market scanners. DefenseWorld

Minor insider/institutional activity: a small reported purchase by DNB Asset Management is immaterial but noted by market scanners. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus and margins were pressured: Q2 revenue slightly missed expectations (~$4.27B vs. $4.31B est.) and Reuters/others highlight inflationary headwinds that reduced margins — a clear near‑term profitability risk. Reuters

Revenue missed consensus and margins were pressured: Q2 revenue slightly missed expectations (~$4.27B vs. $4.31B est.) and Reuters/others highlight inflationary headwinds that reduced margins — a clear near‑term profitability risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and concerns about comps: some outlets reported a sharp intraday drop (citing disappointment versus street expectations on domestic same‑store sales and tone), which generated volatility and selling pressure even after the modest EPS beat. Blockonomi Seeking Alpha

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

