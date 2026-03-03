Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Down 16.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $179.92 and last traded at $181.9250. 45,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 108,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.47.

The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.18 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 14.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities raised Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Down 16.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Further Reading

