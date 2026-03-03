York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. York Water had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 16,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. York Water has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $477.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.
