Marker Therapeutics Touts MAR-T Data: MT-601 Hits 66% ORR in NHL at Oppenheimer Conference

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) outlined its strategy and recent clinical results for its multi-antigen recognizing T-cell (MAR-T) platform during an Oppenheimer-hosted presentation featuring Chief Executive Officer Dr. Juan Vera. The company positioned MAR-T as a “first-in-class” T-cell therapy approach designed to address limitations the team sees in existing cellular therapy modalities.

MAR-T platform framed as distinct from CAR-T and other cell therapies

Vera said Marker’s MAR-T technology differs from approved cellular therapies such as CAR-T cells, alpha/beta TCR therapies, and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). He emphasized that MAR-T cells are a “natural product” that does not require genetic modification and is intended to recognize multiple tumor antigens. The company highlighted what it described as an excellent safety profile in its ongoing clinical work, including the absence of immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) in studies discussed.

MT-601 clinical update in lymphoma

Manufacturing was described as a centralized, patient-derived process in which peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) are isolated and stimulated ex vivo with overlapping peptides representing target antigens, then collected, cryopreserved, characterized, and shipped back to the clinical site. Vera said current “vein-to-vein” time is about 22 days and that the company anticipates reducing this to about 17 days later this year.

The company’s lead program, MT-601, is being evaluated in lymphoma in what Vera described as a Phase 1/Phase 2 adaptive study design. He said the company’s plan is to advance from Phase 1 into a single-arm Phase 2b trial intended to be pivotal.

Vera reported that in heavily pretreated and refractory patients:

In non-Hodgkin lymphoma, MT-601 has shown an overall response rate (ORR) of 66% and a complete response (CR) rate of 50%.

In Hodgkin lymphoma, the company has observed an ORR of 78%.

He described the patient population as having failed multiple prior lines of therapy, including CAR-T cells and bispecific antibodies. Vera also pointed to early durability signals, stating that three patients have surpassed one year of follow-up and five patients have surpassed six months of follow-up.

The trial’s dose-escalation portion uses a 3+3 design and explores doses from 100 million to 400 million cells across multiple histopathologies. Vera said the study has been approved to enroll patients at the 400 million cell cohort and that this dose has been well tolerated so far. He added that meaningful responses have been observed even at lower dose levels (100 million to 200 million cells).

Marker also highlighted the ability to treat Hodgkin lymphoma—described as CD19-negative—as an example of how its approach could extend beyond CD19-targeted therapies.

Safety profile emphasized

Safety was a central theme of the presentation. Vera said Marker has not observed dose-limiting toxicities in its clinical experience to date and reported no ICANS, no hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), and only low-grade cytokine release syndrome (CRS). He characterized CRS events as grade 1 fever that did not require treatment, and he attributed the safety profile in part to the lack of genetic manipulation in the product.

Commercial focus and market discussion

Vera said the company’s near-term path is focused on advancing MT-601 in lymphoma, describing the near-term success as “binary” and “anchored” on that program. Marker’s stated initial target is a population with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after failure of prior CAR-T-cell treatment, and the company’s goal is to pursue a single-arm pivotal study in that setting.

During the presentation, Vera cited an estimate that the global market opportunity for LBCL after CAR-T treatment could exceed $3 billion by 2030.

Pipeline expansion: pancreatic cancer and off-the-shelf AML

Beyond lymphoma, Marker is also advancing MT-601 in pancreatic cancer and discussed an off-the-shelf program for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vera said the same MT-601 product is being advanced into pancreatic cancer, describing the ability to use the same compound in solid tumors as a differentiating feature versus some hematology-focused approaches.

Marker anticipates treating its first patient in a pancreatic cancer study in the first half of this year, according to Vera. He said the company is guided by earlier clinical work from Baylor College of Medicine—where the technology was developed—and noted that pancreatic cancer results using similar treatments were recently published in Nature Medicine.

Vera said these additional programs are being advanced with government support and described the funding as a way to “de-risk” development as the company gathers clinical data.

Funding, runway, and milestones

Marker stated it has worldwide intellectual property for the MAR-T technology licensed from Baylor College of Medicine. Vera also said the company has received more than $30 million in support from government-related sources including NIH, FDA, and CPRIT (a Texas state program), which he characterized as non-dilutive and an endorsement of the company’s science and clinical plan.

On liquidity, Vera said the company’s cash runway extends into the third quarter of 2026 assuming no additional grants, and that including revenue from grants implies cash into the first quarter of next year.

Upcoming milestones cited included completion of a tech transfer to a new contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the second quarter of this year, additional patient readouts from the APOLLO clinical study, and treatment of the first pancreatic cancer patient in the first half of this year.

Management comments on investor perception

In a question-and-answer segment, Vera said he believes investors may underappreciate how MAR-T differs from traditional CAR-T approaches amid what he described as “cold sentiment” toward cell therapy. He cited manufacturing complexity, toxicities, limited durability, and limited market penetration as hurdles for CAR-T, and said Marker’s goal is to address those issues with a simpler process, favorable safety, and multi-antigen targeting that is not restricted to CD19.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

