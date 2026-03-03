SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%.

SES Stock Performance

Shares of SGBAF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SES has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.77.

About SES

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) is a leading global satellite operator headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The company provides end-to-end satellite communications services, leveraging a fleet of geostationary satellites under the ASTRA and SES brands, as well as medium-earth orbit satellites through its O3b network. SES serves a diverse range of customers in the broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government sectors, delivering managed video distribution and high-throughput data connectivity solutions worldwide.

The company’s video business enables broadcasters and content distributors to reach television audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

