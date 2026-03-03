MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from MongoDB’s conference call:

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB beat expectations in Q4 with $695 million revenue (+27% YoY), a 23% non‑GAAP operating margin , positive GAAP operating income, and record customer and net new ARR additions, underscoring strong execution.

revenue (+27% YoY), a , positive GAAP operating income, and record customer and net new ARR additions, underscoring strong execution. Atlas momentum remains a core growth driver — Atlas grew 29% YoY , crossed a > $2 billion run rate, added a record $114 million in net new revenue in Q4, and management guided Atlas growth of ~ 26% in Q1 and 21–23% for fiscal 2027.

, crossed a > run rate, added a record in net new revenue in Q4, and management guided Atlas growth of ~ in Q1 and for fiscal 2027. Enterprise/on‑prem demand strengthened with several large deals — including a > $100 million EA transaction and an ~ $90 million Atlas deal — driving 20% non‑Atlas growth in Q4 and increasing RPO to $1.47 billion , signaling durable hybrid demand.

EA transaction and an ~ Atlas deal — driving growth in Q4 and increasing RPO to , signaling durable hybrid demand. Guidance and visibility risks remain — fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $2.86–$2.90 billion (16–18% growth), conservative non‑Atlas outlook (low‑to‑mid single digits), limited back‑half visibility in a consumption model, and recent CRO/field leadership transitions introduce execution and forecasting uncertainty.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -373.57 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.77.

Key MongoDB News

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in MongoDB by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.09.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.