Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. 243,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,392. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Qorvo by 440.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

