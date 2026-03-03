U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Given New $30.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $26.50 to $30.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 89,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,124. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.23.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that U.S. GoldMining will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. GoldMining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USGO. Barclays PLC increased its position in U.S. GoldMining by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in U.S. GoldMining by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. GoldMining by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in U.S. GoldMining by 580.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold assets in the Americas. The company’s flagship project is West Desert, located in Utah’s Great Basin region, where it has completed detailed technical studies and resource modeling. In addition to West Desert, U.S. GoldMining has recently added the Colossus gold project in Pará State, Brazil, to its portfolio and holds interests in the Copper King deposit in Wyoming.

