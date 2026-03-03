Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 355,364 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 29th total of 488,580 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Celularity by 106.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Celularity by 1,538.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celularity by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity Price Performance

CELU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 29,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,894. The company has a market cap of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Celularity has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

About Celularity

Celularity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic, placenta-derived cell therapies and exosome-based biologics for oncology, regenerative medicine and immune-driven conditions. Utilizing a proprietary platform that harnesses the unique properties of postpartum placental cells, the company aims to create off-the-shelf therapies that can be administered without the need for tissue matching or conditioning regimens.

The company’s pipeline includes a range of natural killer (NK) cell products, mesenchymal-like placental stromal cells and exosome formulations designed to modulate inflammatory responses and target tumor cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.