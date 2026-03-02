Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.4610. Approximately 4,246,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,989,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HSBC raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 87.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

