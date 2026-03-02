Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 523078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Revival Gold Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017. Revival Gold Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

