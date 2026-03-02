Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (15.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Here are the key takeaways from Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ conference call:

Gordon Sanghera has stepped down after 21 years and Francis Van Parys starts as CEO today, with Sanghera remaining as an advisor through early 2027 to support transition.

starts as CEO today, with Sanghera remaining as an advisor through early 2027 to support transition. FY25 outperformance — revenue grew 24% (constant currency) , adjusted EBITDA loss improved by £31.2m, cash of £302.8m, and management reiterates a path to adjusted EBITDA break‑even in 2027 and cash‑flow break‑even in 2028 while guiding FY26 revenue growth of 21–25% and a 62% gross margin.

, adjusted EBITDA loss improved by £31.2m, cash of £302.8m, and management reiterates a path to adjusted EBITDA break‑even in 2027 and cash‑flow break‑even in 2028 while guiding FY26 revenue growth of 21–25% and a 62% gross margin. Strategic realignment toward higher‑priority applied end markets (clinical, biopharma, manufacturing QC) and reallocation of commercial and R&D resources — including discontinuing P2 Solo and pausing Elise — to improve returns and focus product efforts on P2i, P24 and Q‑Line.

Product and margin levers — the CapEx‑first pricing model, yield improvements and increasing PromethION flow‑cell recycling are expected to lift margins (guidance 62% in FY26 with further upside), while innovation priorities include adaptive sampling, long‑read/native DNA/RNA advantages, GridION Q‑Line v2 (H2 2026) and proteomics/peptide mapping development.

Near‑term risks include one‑off charges and inventory obsolescence, FX and product/customer mix headwinds, lower MinION recycling, China market/export restrictions and contract timing (Precise2 and other roll‑offs), and the P2 Solo discontinuation which could weigh on 2026 cadence.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

ONT stock opened at GBX 135.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 88.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 210 to GBX 225 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 153 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.60.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

