Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSH.UN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.94.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.10. 277,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.77 and a beta of 0.72. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$15.59 and a 12-month high of C$23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.16.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

