Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSH.UN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.94.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.
