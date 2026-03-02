Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of LOAR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 652,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,443. Loar has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Loar had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Loar by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,218,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,064,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,418,000 after buying an additional 452,646 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 711,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Loar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Loar by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,095 shares in the last quarter.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

