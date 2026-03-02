Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,972 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 29th total of 43,212 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 236,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.01. 148,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
