Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,972 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 29th total of 43,212 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.01. 148,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,783,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after buying an additional 48,205 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 772,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,995,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,205,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,087,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter.

