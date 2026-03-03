Vipshop Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) executives said the company ended 2025 with “resilient performance” and continued profitability, while acknowledging that fourth-quarter results came in slightly below internal expectations due to a December slowdown tied to weather-driven apparel demand and a later Spring Festival shopping season.

Management cites December softness, sees Q1 recovery

Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Eric Shen described 2025 as a year of “strategic realignment” and “operating resilience” in a dynamic consumer environment. However, he said fourth-quarter results missed management’s expectations primarily because December sales decelerated as active customer momentum slowed.

In the Q&A, management attributed the December softness largely to unusually warm winter conditions in many regions of China, which reduced demand for winter apparel. Executives also pointed to delayed holiday shopping because the Chinese New Year fell later this year, reducing urgency for seasonal purchases.

Looking into the first quarter, management said consumer activity “clearly picked up,” driven by New Year shopping. The company said January and February combined showed a “nice recovery” in the core business, supporting Vipshop’s first-quarter revenue outlook of 0% to 5% year-over-year growth.

Strategic reorganization and merchandising priorities

Shen said Vipshop implemented a strategic reorganization of its merchandising and customer engagement teams in 2025, aimed at improving agility and breaking down internal silos. The company’s merchandising strategy focused on three pillars:

Enhancing customer relevance

Building differentiation

Deepening category expertise

Management said the company continued to deepen its supply network to acquire more “quality, deep discount inventory,” which it said supported steady sales growth across its most valued brands. Shen also noted early signals of cross-selling from apparel into categories such as mother and baby, childcare, and lifestyle, with the company planning to refine these synergies.

Vipshop highlighted its “Made for Vipshop” exclusive line as a driver of differentiation. Shen said sales of these exclusive categories grew by over 40% in 2025 and accounted for 5% of online apparel sales for the year. He said the company is now streamlining its exclusive product approach to build a clearer identity so that customers associate the exclusive tag with high value and reliability.

Customer engagement: Super VIP program and lifecycle focus

Management emphasized that customer engagement remains a central priority. Shen called the Super VIP (SVIP) program “the cornerstone” of Vipshop’s growth, citing sustained double-digit growth in active SVIP members for the full year.

For 2025, the company reported that active SVIPs increased 11% to 9.8 million and contributed 52% of online spending. Management said SVIPs show higher retention and repeat purchasing than regular customers, providing what it described as a reliable revenue stream and improving Vipshop’s attractiveness to brand partners seeking access to high-quality shoppers.

In response to an analyst question about user growth in 2026, management said customer growth is its “top priority” because it underpins sales growth and profitability. Executives said customer growth in the fourth quarter was under pressure due to weaker-than-expected consumer activity, but they expect customers to return to growth in 2026. Management added that it wants customer growth to be faster than sales growth to offset the impact of a slightly rising return rate.

On category demand, management described consumers as cautious, selective, and value-conscious, but still willing to shop discretionary categories given compelling value. Executives said Vipshop is focusing on delivering strong value across both apparel and non-apparel categories, and making changes—particularly in “standard categories”—to drive repeat business and encourage cross-category purchases, including family-oriented shopping among high-value customers and SVIPs.

AI and operational updates, including offline outlet expansion

Vipshop said it is deploying AI across its operations to improve customer experience, partner tools, and internal efficiency. Shen said the company implemented multi-objective optimization in its search engine, which management said improved conversion rates, and it also adjusted recommendation systems to emphasize diversity and freshness to increase discovery and browsing frequency.

Shen said Vipshop is exploring generative search and recommendations to create a more dynamic discovery experience. He also highlighted AI-powered customer service, which he said automates routine interactions and now handles the majority of product inquiries, with an automated resolution rate approaching 90%.

Management said AI-generated content is being used in marketing to improve efficiency, citing internal campaigns where automation reduced production costs and improved customer acquisition efficiency. Vipshop also said it uses AI-generated summaries of customer reviews and product portfolios to help brand partners improve sales effectiveness. The company’s AI virtual try-on feature was described as having shown positive early engagement and repeat-visit behavior among users.

On competitive dynamics, management said AI is transforming e-commerce, but argued that Vipshop’s off-price model remains anchored in merchandising strength—securing quality, deeply discounted inventory and delivering value. Executives also said Vipshop is expanding offline opportunities, particularly through its Shan Shan Outlet business. Management described the outlet model as providing stable revenue and profitability and said it is expanding Shan Shan Outlet into more cities and regions, expecting continued growth in sales, revenue, and profit contribution.

Financial results: profitability metrics and shareholder returns

CFO Mark Wang said Vipshop’s financial strength reflected disciplined investment focused on the core business. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported:

Total net revenues: RMB 32.5 billion, down from RMB 33.2 billion a year earlier

RMB 32.5 billion, down from RMB 33.2 billion a year earlier Gross profit: RMB 7.4 billion, compared with RMB 7.6 billion

RMB 7.4 billion, compared with RMB 7.6 billion Gross margin: 22.9%, compared with 23.0%

22.9%, compared with 23.0% Income from operations: RMB 2.90 billion, up from RMB 2.85 billion; operating margin 8.9% versus 8.6%

RMB 2.90 billion, up from RMB 2.85 billion; operating margin 8.9% versus 8.6% Non-GAAP income from operations: RMB 3.2 billion versus RMB 3.4 billion; non-GAAP operating margin 10.0% versus 10.2%

RMB 3.2 billion versus RMB 3.4 billion; non-GAAP operating margin 10.0% versus 10.2% Net income attributable to shareholders: RMB 2.6 billion versus RMB 2.4 billion; net margin 8.0% versus 7.4%

For the full year 2025, Vipshop reported total net revenues of RMB 105.9 billion, down from RMB 108.4 billion in the prior year. Income from operations was RMB 8.1 billion versus RMB 9.2 billion, and net income attributable to shareholders was RMB 7.2 billion versus RMB 7.7 billion. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to shareholders was 8.3%, which the company said remained stable compared with the prior year period.

Vipshop ended 2025 with RMB 24.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and RMB 5.8 billion in short-term investments.

On capital returns, Wang said the company returned $944 million to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share repurchases. For 2026, management said it intends to distribute no less than 75% of full-year 2025 non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop shareholders, to be executed through an increased annual dividend of approximately $300 million and continued share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Vipshop guided first-quarter 2026 total net revenues to be between RMB 26.3 billion and RMB 27.6 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 0% to 5%. Management said it expects margins to remain stable and said it would make efforts to outperform on margins in 2026 and beyond.

