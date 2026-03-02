Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $205.04

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.0385.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

