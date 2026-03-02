JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Update

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 173,923 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 29th total of 269,524 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 505.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 344 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 505.6 days.

Shares of JB Hi-Fi stock opened at C$60.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.91. JB Hi-Fi has a 12-month low of C$58.97 and a 12-month high of C$64.35.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on JB Hi-Fi in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JB Hi-Fi is a prominent consumer electronics and home entertainment retailer based in Australia, with an expanding footprint of over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers an extensive selection of products, including televisions, audio equipment, computers and tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, DVDs and Blu-ray, music, cameras, and a range of small domestic appliances. JB Hi-Fi also operates a comprehensive e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop online and access click-and-collect and home delivery services.

Founded in 1974 by John Barbuto as a single hi-fi specialist store in Melbourne, JB Hi-Fi has grown through organic expansion and disciplined store rollout.

