Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE JNJ opened at $248.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $248.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.00.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

