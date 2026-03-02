Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,958,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 2.03% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $186,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.