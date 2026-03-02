Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,352 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the January 29th total of 13,887 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Iluka Resources Trading Up 8.7%

ILKAY stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands company with operations spanning Australia, Sierra Leone and the United States. The company specializes in the exploration, mining and processing of zircon and titanium dioxide feedstocks, including ilmenite, rutile and synthetic rutile. Iluka’s products serve a broad range of end markets, notably ceramics, refractory, pigment and chemical applications, as well as emerging technology sectors requiring specialty minerals.

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Iluka Resources operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing mine development, mineral separation and marketing to industrial customers worldwide.

