Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,255 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Chevron worth $3,284,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.36.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

