OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $31.8910 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 1.2%

OTCM opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $629.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

