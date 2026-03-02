Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 169.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,121,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $382,636,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 293,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.3% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the third quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

V opened at $319.07 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day moving average is $338.09. The company has a market capitalization of $579.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

