Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 196.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is launching its Poppi soda brand in the UK — its first rollout outside the U.S. — which broadens international growth avenues for a fast‑growing beverage SKU and leverages local bottler Carlsberg Britvic for production and distribution. poppi lands in the UK

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

