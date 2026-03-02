10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 2.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $178,962.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,061,924 shares in the company, valued at $19,730,547.92. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 8,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $166,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 288,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,787.86. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,426 shares of company stock valued at $490,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 400,430 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.