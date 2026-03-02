Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNITGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 97.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Uniti Group Trading Down 2.3%

UNIT stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Uniti Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 44,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

Earnings History for Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

