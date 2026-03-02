Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $21.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URGN. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $147,261.51. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,608.94. This represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $145,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,754.65. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $84,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,934,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 941,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after buying an additional 806,378 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,715,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

Featured Stories

