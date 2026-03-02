Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives $22.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

OPRA stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.12. Opera has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 554.0%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Opera by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Opera by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

